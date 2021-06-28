Brokerages Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.15. Banner posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Banner by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.15. Banner has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 48.66%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

