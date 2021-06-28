Brokerages Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.73 Million

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report $238.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.00 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $192.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $98.05 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.93.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,020 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,006,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,323,000 after acquiring an additional 107,489 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.