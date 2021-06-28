Brokerages Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report $238.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.00 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $192.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $98.05 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.93.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,020 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,006,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,323,000 after acquiring an additional 107,489 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

