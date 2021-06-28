Brokerages Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Brokerages expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.60. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million.

A number of analysts have commented on GIL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -260.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

