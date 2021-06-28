Brokerages Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.93. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

PACW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of PACW opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.61. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

