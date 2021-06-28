Brokerages Anticipate PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). PolarityTE posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $26,686.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares in the company, valued at $971,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in PolarityTE by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTE opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

