Brokerages Anticipate RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. RE/MAX reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RE/MAX.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,082,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

RMAX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,845. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.