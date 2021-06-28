Brokerages Anticipate SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.52. SmartFinancial posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on SMBK. Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

SMBK opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $379.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.5% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 118,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,777 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 474,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 57,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth about $518,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.