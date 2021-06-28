Brokerages Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $614.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to post $614.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $639.30 million and the lowest is $605.00 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $479.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on VSTO shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

VSTO stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,317. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68.

In other news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after purchasing an additional 810,231 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $16,609,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,995,000 after purchasing an additional 376,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

