Brokerages Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Avient posted sales of $609.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

AVNT stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

