Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Price Target at C$129.63

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$129.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total transaction of C$2,574,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,359,449. Also, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$189,342.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at C$85,471.20. Insiders have sold 25,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,936 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock traded up C$0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching C$114.96. 88,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,589. The firm has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$89.90 and a 52-week high of C$132.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$634.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$631.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2299999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

