Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Target Price at $2,020.00

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,020.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNSWF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,526.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,471.22. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,003.35 and a 52-week high of $1,619.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 108.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

