Brokerages Set FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) PT at $40.70

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.91.

A number of analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FIGS stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,187. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

