Brokerages Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target at $94.20

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $5.15 on Wednesday, hitting $93.02. 165,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91. First Solar has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $43,318.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in First Solar by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 59,196 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in First Solar by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of First Solar by 22.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,672 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,058,000 after buying an additional 260,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

