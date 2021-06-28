Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $40.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

