Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BEP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.94.

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN traded up C$2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,719. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$13.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.98. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$36.23 and a 12-month high of C$63.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

