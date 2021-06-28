BRP Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of DOO opened at C$95.49 on Monday. BRP has a twelve month low of C$52.57 and a twelve month high of C$119.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$102.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.5500006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BRP to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.56.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.