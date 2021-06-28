BSCPAD (BSCPAD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $114,234.00

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $32.79 million and approximately $114,234.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00043557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00122517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00163775 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,350.13 or 1.00199295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002841 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

