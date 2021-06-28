Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:HOM.U)

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:HOM.U traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,131. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.07. The stock has a market cap of C$400.30 million and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOM.U. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.52 per share, with a total value of C$74,971.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,004,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,599,328.60. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$25,205.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 955,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,060,040.70. Insiders have purchased 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637 over the last three months.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

