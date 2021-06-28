Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

BZLFY stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.2182 per share. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 47.39%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.