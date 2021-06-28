Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.73

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BVRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bureau Veritas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

