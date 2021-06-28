C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.04. The company had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

