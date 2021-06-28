C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.43 on Monday, reaching $173.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,850. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.