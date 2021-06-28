C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $405,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TPR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.06. 18,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,966. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

