C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after buying an additional 1,451,500 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,745,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

NYSE LUV traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 223,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

