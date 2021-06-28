Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $134.76 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $91.43 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,214 shares of company stock worth $36,219,376 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

