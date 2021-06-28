Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVGW. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.25.

CVGW stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 245.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.95.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 128,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.