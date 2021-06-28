Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 17,734 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

