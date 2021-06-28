Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BUD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

