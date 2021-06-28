Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 122.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,492,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,897,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

