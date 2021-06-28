Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $134,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.41 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

