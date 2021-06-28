Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,980,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $99,412,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $64.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

