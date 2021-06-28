Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 51.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,645,000 after purchasing an additional 612,217 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,630,000 after acquiring an additional 145,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $70,837,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 977,575 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

DSGX opened at $67.77 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 99.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

