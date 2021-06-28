Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $185,000 Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. Analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

