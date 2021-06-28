Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued on Friday, June 25th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OAS. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

OAS opened at $99.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,027 shares during the last quarter. Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $39,599,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $58,904,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $24,946,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 305,599 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.