Capital One Financial Corp Cuts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 735,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,696 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,493. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $76.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.