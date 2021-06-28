Capital One Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 30.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,787. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

