Capital One Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 234,371 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 642.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 86,865 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV stock opened at $61.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.