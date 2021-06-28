Capital One Financial Corp Purchases 5,645 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND opened at $110.63 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.36.

