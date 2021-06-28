Capital One Financial Corp Sells 2,412 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,443,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,302. The firm has a market cap of $331.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

