Capital One Financial Corp Sells 64,310 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.8% of Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital One Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 55,067 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $52.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

