Capital One Financial Corp Sells 6,433 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 76,895 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,132,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.82 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 806,846 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.