Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $44.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

