CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.89. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $31.10.
About CareCloud
