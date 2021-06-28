CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.89. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $31.10.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.