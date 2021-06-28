CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $915,356.50 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,476,187.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $226,980.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $2,285,625.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $805,900.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,639.42.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $733,200.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,532,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00.

Shares of CDNA opened at $92.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.00. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.82 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.