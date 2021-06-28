CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,099 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,617,000 after acquiring an additional 47,749 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 1,159,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 173,978 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CareDx by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

Shares of CDNA opened at $92.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.82 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 420,343 shares in the company, valued at $32,215,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,535.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,891 shares of company stock worth $14,838,287 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

