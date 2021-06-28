CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,582,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 424,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.70% of CareTrust REIT worth $83,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $4,651,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

CTRE stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

