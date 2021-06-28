Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY opened at $40.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.52. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.