Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 27,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,228,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.
CDEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.