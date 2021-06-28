Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 27,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,228,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

