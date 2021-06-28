Centogene’s (CNTG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Centogene’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNTG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centogene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centogene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14. Centogene has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $213.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of -2.15.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centogene during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Centogene by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Centogene during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centogene during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Centogene by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

