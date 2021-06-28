Cerillion (LON:CER) Reaches New 1-Year High at $879.00

Shares of Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 879 ($11.48) and last traded at GBX 872.01 ($11.39), with a volume of 14500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 872 ($11.39).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of £257.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,251.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.59), for a total transaction of £293,600 ($383,590.28).

About Cerillion (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

